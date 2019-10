NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The North Little Rock Police Department (NLRPD) is looking for two suspects that used stolen bank cards to complete several purchases within Central Arkansas.

Please share this video and contact Det. Edwards at (501)812-2563 or (501)680-8439 with any information regarding this incident. You can remain anonymous! #SeeSomethingSaySomething #DontBeASilentWitness #NLRPD Posted by North Little Rock Police Department on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 The suspects are seen entering and leaving a business in the video above.

If you have any information on this incident contact Detective Edwards at 501-812-2563 or 501-680-8439.

You can remain anonymous.

