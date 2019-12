NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On December 14, an aggravated robbery took place at a GameStop on McCain in North Little Rock.

The suspect that is pictured is wanted for questioning in the aggravated robbery of GameStop.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detectives at 501-771-7151.

You can also call the tip line at 501-680-8439, and you can always remain anonymous.