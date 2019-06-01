NOAA Predicts a Near-Normal 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1 and lasts through November 30. For the 2019 season, NOAA is predicting a "near-normal" season.

Every year, NOAA's Climate Prediction Center issues an Atlantic hurricane season outlook detailing the number of named storms, hurricanes and category strength, as well as the center's confidence in its forecast.

For the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season, NOAA predicts a 40% chance of near-normal season, 30% chance of above normal season and 30% chance of below normal season.

This year, the seasonal outlook outlines nine to 15 named storms, four to eight becoming hurricanes and two to four of major hurricane strength (Category 3, 4 or 5).

How does this year's outlook compare to an average hurricane season? On average, there are 12 named storms, six hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

NOAA rates their outlook for the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season with 70% confidence.

Below is the list of storm names for the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season.

Subtropical Storm Andrea formed in mid-May, before the official start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The next named storm will be "Barry."