Noise alert for Camp Robinson

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Air Force will be conducting explosive ordinance disposal at the Camp Robinson Air Force base Thursday, August 8.

Due to weather conditions, the weapon noise is likely to carry outside Camp Robinson’s perimeter and may potentially be heard in the surrounding communities.

We request media assistance in providing the area surrounding Camp Robinson with a public awareness notice in an effort to ease concern during these periods as to the origin of the noise.

Communities in proximity to the training area may hear or feel effects of the training beyond the borders of the post. The Arkansas National Guard understands that some aspects of ongoing military training may create disruptive noise and ground vibration concerns.

As a concerned partner, the Arkansas Guard endeavors to keep our neighbors near the post informed when such external effects can be expected.



Through our training, and the continued support of our communities, the Arkansas National Guard and our collocated sister service organizations, can continue to make positive contributions to the safety and security of our state and nation.