Noise Alert issued for Feb. 7th, 8th for Camp Robinson, surrounding areas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas National Guard will be conducting inert and live demolitions in the early evening hours of Friday, Feb. 7 and Saturday, Feb. 8.

There will be multiple controlled demolitions that will be taking place on a range located in the north central portion of Camp Robinson.

The noise and associated sounds are likely to carry outside Camp Robinson’s perimeter and may potentially cause concern in the communities and surrounding areas beyond the borders of the post.

About a month ago (Jan. 10-12), explosions were heard and ground vibrations were felt as far away as Greenbrier and Jacksonville.

The Arkansas National Guard understands that some aspects of ongoing military operations create disruptive noise and ground vibration concerns.

The Guard wants to keep their neighbors near the post informed when such external effects can be expected.

Through their operation and training, and the continued support of the communities, the Arkansas National Guard and their collocated sister service organizations can continue to make positive contributions to the safety and security of our State and Nation.