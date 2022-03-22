FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – Legendary Arkansas head basketball coach Nolan Richardson is following the 2022 Razorbacks closely as they head to the Sweet Sixteen in San Francisco. What does he think about the revival of Bud Walton Arena as one of the best atmosphere’s in college basketball?

He gives his view of Arkansas so called “ugly” win over New Mexico State and weighs in on Eric Musselman’s recruiting including his use of the transfer portal. How far can the Hogs go this season and into the future?

Arkansas’ national championship and Hall of Fame former head coach tackled these questions and others in a sit down interview at the Richardson ranch this week.