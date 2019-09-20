North Ark. College EMS director, students encourage people to take EMS classes

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) – “We hope we get more people exposed to pre-hospital care because there’s a huge need for it,” said Jacob Williams, the director of EMS programs at North Arkansas College.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported almost 800 EMTs and paramedics did not renew their licenses in the state this year.

“A lot of people will look at the money aspect,” Williams said. “The money is there for them. Sometimes we work in the unknown. And that has a tendency to kind of push some people away.”

As the director of EMS programs at North Arkansas College, Williams is trying to change that.

“We want people with that servant’s heart,” he said.

Students who have that inner passion are taking the paramedic course at North Arkansas College.

“I remember as a kid, you’d watch the news and see stories of people getting hurt, accidents, attacks. And I always thought, man I feel bad I just want to go out there and help,” said Juan Esquivel Monroy, a paramedic student.

And those students said it’s not about the money.

“I knew that that was what I wanted to do,” said Andrew Ly, a paramedic student. “I didn’t want to work something just for the paycheck. I wanted it to be passion-driven.”