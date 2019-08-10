North Little Rock man dies in motorcycle accident

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man is dead after an accident involving a motorcycle Friday.

43-year-old Maurice London was killed in the collision.

It happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Highway 161 and Trammell Road.

According to the preliminary crash report from the Arkansas State Police, the Suzuki motorcycle operated by London went out of control in a curve and ran into the back of a pickup truck.

No other injuries were reported.

The weather was clear at the time.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is continuing.