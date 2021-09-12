North Little Rock police investigating homicide Saturday night

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man is dead and police are investigating after a shooting Saturday night at an apartment in North Little Rock.

48-year-old Rodney Ware died as a result of the shooting.

Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance shortly after 6:00 p.m. at the McCain Park Apartments.

There they located Ware in a bathroom suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Police say they have identified all of the individuals involved and say there is no further danger to the community.

Anyone with information concerning the shooting is asked to call North Little Rock police.

The tip line is 501-680-8439.

