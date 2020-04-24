North Little Rock School District passes hydration policy

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release)- The North Little Rock School District has approved a hydration policy. The move is an effort to encourage healthy habits and to address the number of students at an unhealthy weight. Right now, over 35% of students in the North Little Rock School District are at an unhealthy weight. The American Heart Association led the push for the policy.

“An average child consumes over 30 pounds of sugar from sugary drinks per year. That’s enough to fill a small bathtub. We commend the North Little Rock School District for taking this action to make sure the healthiest choice for students is the easiest one,” says Dave Oberembt, Government Relations Director of the American Heart Association.

The new measure would ensure:

· Ensure all students in the districts have access to water bottles and can bring them into classrooms

· Require new construction and major renovation of existing school buildings to include water stations

· Make schools eligible for grants

Water consumption has been shown to help increase cognitive function in students. The move is seen as a measure that will help children grow up to be healthy active adults.