NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The city of North Little Rock has plans to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month this weekend.

The Hispanic Heritage Festival returns this Saturday and will be held at Argenta Plaza on Main Street.

The event will kick off at 10 a.m. and will end at 2 p.m.

The festival is hosted by North Little Rock Tourism and celebrates the city’s Hispanic community. This year the event will feature a salsa competition. Food vendors and entertainment will be on hand.

For more information visit NorthLittleRock.org.