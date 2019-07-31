North Little Rock Veteran’s Home reaches full capacity

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (News release) – The Arkansas State Veteran’s Home in North Little Rock recently reached a total of 96 residents for the first time, which is full capacity. The Home added 20 new residents since mid-March 2019. As a result, the Home’s monthly operating deficit was eliminated.

The Home opened in January 2017 and offers eight individual cottages that each house 12 residents. Less than one percent of long-term care facilities across the nation are built and operated as small homes.

In addition to the medical care provided by an on-site Advanced Practice Nurse employed by the Home, RNs, LPNs and Universal Workers serve the residents in the eight cottages. The North Little Rock Home significantly surpasses the average nursing care provided each day in traditional nursing facilities with an average of almost five hours per resident every day.

“From eliminating income tax on military retirement to establishing grants for Arkansas’s military installations, we are committed to supporting the heroes that serve our country,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson. “The North Little Rock Veterans Home provides our Veterans first-class care and quality of life. I appreciate the experience and innovation Administrator David Barker brings to leading the home.”

“It’s certainly an honor to care for Arkansas’s Veterans,” said Home Administrator David Barker. “This is the most rewarding work of my 29-year career in long term care. We are fortunate to listen and learn through the stories told by these brave men and women.”

A full-time licensed clinical social worker (LCSW) is now on staff along with a Recreational Activity Director, a veteran of the Unites States Marine Corps. These two employees plan a variety of activities for the veterans. Cookouts and birthday parties are consistently held such as a birthday party for a 99- year-old World War II veteran. This veteran’s family recently traveled to Arkansas to attend his party. Celebrations take place for events and holidays such as the 100th Anniversary of the American Legion and the declaration of the Charter for 1st Sgt. Nick Bacon Post No. 2019. The North Little Rock Veteran’s Home is honored to be chosen as the meeting location for this Post.

One veteran was transferred to the North Little Rock Home from Puerto Rico due to damage from the hurricane. The veteran’s family recently cooked Puerto Rican food for the veterans of his cottage along with several staff members. Through this, everyone enjoyed great food while staff learned recipes for this veteran in the future.

“The North Little Rock Veterans Home provides great residential care to Arkansas Veterans,” said Nate Todd, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs. “The veterans of Arkansas have a home-like concept facility that complements their service to our country. On behalf of the veterans of Arkansas, we say, ‘Thank you’ to the Arkansas taxpayers for the initial investment; and ‘Thank you’ to the legislators and to Governor Hutchinson for their commitment to the veterans. Today the home is the residence for 96 veterans. The home has a ten-million-dollar direct impact on Central Arkansas and employs more than 120 Arkansans. Thank you, Arkansas.”

Through expanded on-site care at the Home, physician and hospital visits have been significantly reduced and the home remains restraint free.

The Home recently applied for the Challenge Award, a program offered through the Governor’s Quality Award in which companies pledge to work toward continuous quality improvement.