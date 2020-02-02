North Little Rock woman goes viral doing hair in parade and boosts her business

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – What started off as a viral post about a local woman in the Martin Luther King Jr. Marade a few weeks ago has now brought more success for a local hairstylist in Lonoke.

The woman was seen doing a quick weave while riding on a float and has had people talking about it ever since.

Brittany Smith calls it stepping out of fear and walking into faith. Smith is from North Little Rock and said she has been to the MLK Marade every year while growing up but as she started her hair business she thought of this idea.

“I love hair shows,” Smith said. “you know and so I was man I want to display me doing hair.”

This was what everyone saw coming down Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive a few weeks ago in a holiday parade. Smith said it’s what she wanted, a floating hair show.

“I felt very good, you know because I’m like I’m living my dream,” Smith said.

She said she’s been doing hair all her life and left her full-time job to pursue it. She had this idea for a float for years but finally got the courage to do it this year.

“I actually paid to be in the marade 3 years prior, but I got afraid, you know afraid to face the people,” Smith said.

Shortly after pictures were taken and shared on social media, it went viral. Although there was an outpouring of love there were some negative comments too.

“If you’re following your dreams you wouldn’t be laughing at me,” Smith said. “Sometimes you’re going to take drastic steps to get what need to be done and that’s what I did. And I didn’t feel like it was drastic, I felt like I felt like it was something FUN.”

Smith said she would do it again next year and that this helped promote her business.

“It’s a lot of people in my inbox wanting their hair done,” Smith said.

Not only are more people sitting in her chair, she is also teaching classes locally. One person even offered to be the client to sit in the float if she does it again.

“If Martin Luther King could’ve been out there live right, and that was his parade I felt he would’ve been like, yes girl,” Smith said.

Smith said her ultimate goal is to have her own salon and travel to do hair. For more information you can visit her Facebook.