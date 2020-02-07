Northwest Arkansas man and woman sentenced for drug trafficking

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A man and woman from Northwest Arkansas will spend over 18 years in prison for drug trafficking.

Richard Artz, age 54, from Gravette, was sentenced to over seven months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Rebekah Wiser, 36, from Rogers, was sentenced to over 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for Aiding and Abetting the Distribution of more than 50 grams of Methamphetamine.

According to court records, on December 17, 2018, an undercover police officer purchased 186.75 grams (approximately seven ounces) of methamphetamine from Wiser for $3,500.

The investigation determined Artz provided Rebekah Wiser with the methamphetamine to sell to the undercover police officer.

Artz and Wiser were indicted by a federal grand jury in March of 2019 and entered guilty pleas in September of 2019.