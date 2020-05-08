Nurses returning home from New York get water cannon salute at airport

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Four nurses returning home to Little Rock after spending three weeks working in New York for a true heroes welcome at the airport.
The plane carrying the nurses drove under a water cannon salute.
“We had no idea that really anyone would be here,” said Miranda Hays, Nurse at Children’s Hospital, “for them to tell us they were honoring us that way was really special.”
Miranda Hays is one of the nurses from the Arkansas Children’s Hospital, who spent the last three weeks working at New York-Presbyterian Hospital.
“I just didn’t know how things were going to be and when I would be able to come home,” said Hays.
Hays said she was looking forward to the moment when she finally got to see and hug her husband and mom.
“I’ve definitely been counting down the days until I come back home so it was really good to finally see them,” said Hays.
“I did hug her anyway, now I’m going home and decontaminate but I couldn’t resist, I couldn’t help it,” said Lisa Chambliss, Mother of Miranda Hays.
Hays’s mom, Lisa Chambliss said she was worried the entire time her daughter was in New York but she’s also very proud.
“I was proud that she would give herself and maybe her life to go help others,” said Chambliss.
The nurses now have to self-quarantine before returning back to work.
“I’m very thankful that I’m home, I’m healthy and I’m back with my family,” said Hays.
According to the airport, more nurses will be returning home to Little Rock Friday and Saturday.
