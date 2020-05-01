Nursing home seniors dance outdoors to live music provided by LR community

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Caring for our community, it’s a mission the Better Business Bureau of Arkansas is known for doing.

Everything from being the watchdog for scams to helping businesses connect with people.

However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the staff at the central Arkansas location are serving the community in another capacity – helping bring joy to our senior population.

“Our senior population that lives in retirement communities and nursing homes have really been isolated the last 45 days,” says President and CEO Janet Robb of the BBB Arkansas.

Residents at the Presbyterian Village in Little Rock had the chance to get outdoors and enjoy the nice weather while listening to music played by local musicians.

Robb says they worked with businesses to help sponsor local musicians who volunteered to play for the seniors. She credits everyone who participated, saying this event was a community effort.

“It’s a sense of community. It’s a sense of hope. It’s remembering that we really are all in this together and it’s remembering that the Better Business Bureau is here to help in any way that we can,” she explains.

During this period of social distancing and shelter-in-place restrictions, many families are unable to visit with loved ones over health and safety concerns.

Robb says all volunteers that attended maintained more than 6 feet distances and wore PPEs to ensure everyone stood safe.









If you’re a local business wanting to sponsor a musical performance at your neighborhood nursing home you can contact the BBB Arkansas at: info@bbbarkansas.org or call 501-664-4888.