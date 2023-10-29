ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas and Washington Regional Medical Center were named as the top two best hospitals in Arkansas, according to Newsweek.

Rankings for each state were based on four data sources, nationwide online surveys, results from patient surveys, hospital quality metrics, and PROM (Patient Reported Outcome Measures) implementation surveys.

Ranking Hospital City Score 1 Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas Rogers 75.39% 2 Washington Regional Medical Center Fayetteville 74.95% 3 Chambers Memorial Hospital Danville 73.74% 4 CHI – St. Vincent Infirmary Little Rock 72.75% 5 Baptist Health Medical Center Conway 72.40 % 6 Medical Center of South Arkansas El Dorado 72.32% (Courtesy: Newsweek)

According to Newsweek, the scores were calculated for each hospital in each category and weighted: Peer recommendation (32.5% in state, 7.5% out of state): patient experience (17.5%), hospital quality metrics (40%), PROMs implementation (2.5%).

Also listed but not ranked were a couple of specialty hospitals, Arkansas Heart Hospital in Little Rock and Arkansas Surgical Hospital in North Little Rock. These hospitals did not receive scores.

To learn more about the scoring and methodology, click here.