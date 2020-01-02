Oaklawn holding job fairs Jan 4th, 5th, and 6th

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Oaklawn Racing and Gaming will be holding three job fairs starting this Saturday (Jan. 4) to fill open positions in advance of the 2020 race meet.

The season begins Friday, Jan. 24 and continues through Saturday, May 2.

The departments that will be positions are: Food and Beverage, Guest Services, Maintenance, Mutuels, Warehouse and Operations.

Hiring managers will be on site conducting interviews and selected candidates will be hired and on-boarded on the same day. All applicants should come prepared with tow forms of ID.

WHEN:

Saturday, Jan. 4, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 5, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The fair will be at the Human Resources Building, 166 Golf Links Road in Hot Springs.