Officer shot multiple times in downtown Birmingham; suspect dead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham Police officer was admitted into surgery at UAB following an officer-involved shooting downtown Wednesday evening.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith says a suspect in a convenience store robbery shot a responding officer multiple times. The fleeing suspect further engaged other responding officers, who returned fire, fatally striking the suspect.

Police established a large perimeter around the scene at 25th Street and 5th Avenue North. Several blocks were cordoned off. Multiple officers and units, as well as the Alabama Bureau of Investigation (SBI), are on scene.

UAB Public Information Officer Bob Sheppard has not been able to confirm the extent of the officer’s injuries.

