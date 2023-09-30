DALLAS, TX. (KNWA/KFTA) – Our Pig Trail Nation team hit the road to Dallas this weekend as the Hogs stretch of four away games continues in the Lonestar state.

On this week’s On the Road segment, our Evan Kamikow was out at the State Fair of Texas taking in the diverse culture of Texas for the first time.

Evan talked to the Michelle Le, owner of The Crispies, while trying her award-winning fried pho. He also tried loads of other foods, played a few carnival games, and finished the night riding the “Skyscraper” with sports director Alyssa Orange.

For the full segment, head to the video above!