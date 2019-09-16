One arrested, one injured after stabbing in Garland County

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – A man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing that left a man with severe stab wounds.

Police say, this weekend on the 14, 911 dispatch received a call about a possible stabbing at a home in Garland County. Once deputies arrived they found Johnny Tedford, 71, with lacerations to his head and neck area. Neighbors outside of the residence took care of Tedford before deputies arrived.

Deputies were able to get Tedford safely away from the scene where they waited for a LifeNet ambulance to take him to a local hospital for more treatment.

Police say that the suspect, Tony Tedford, 50 was still believed to be inside the home. Deputies held a perimeter on the house and waited for other units to arrive to help with the situation.

Multiple units from Patrol, Criminal Investigation Division, the Tactical Response Team, and the Arkansas State Police responded to the scene, and once a search warrant was received the team moved in towards the home and cleared the house.

The suspect was not located in the home. K-9 units along with support personnel from TRT started a track through the woods behind the house, but the trail went cold and the suspect was not located.

The next day on the 15 around 8:30 a.m. the Sheriff’s Department received a tip that the suspect might be at the Albert Pike Walmart. Once Deputies arrived they found Tony Tedford and held him until investigators arrived.

The investigators took the Tony Tedford to the Sheriff’s Department for questioning and later charged him with Domestic Battery 1st, a class B felony, and Theft of Property, a class C felony.

Tony is currently being held at Garland County Detention on no bond.

This is an on-going investigation and anyone with information about the case is to contact the Garland County Sheriff’s Department.