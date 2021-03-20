One dead, one arrested after a shooting in a restaurant drive-thru in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — A man is dead and another is arrested after a shooting shortly before 9:00 p.m. Friday night in Clarksville.

The names of the people involved haven’t been released.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the McDonald’s drive-thru at 1232 South Rogers Street just before 9:00 p.m.

The victim died at the scene.

Police say the shooter was in the back seat of the car when the shooting happened.

Investigators were able to determine who they believe is responsible.

The shooter left the scene, but was located with the assistance of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas State Police and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.