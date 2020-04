DESHA, Ark. — An Independence County man is dead and another man injured after an accident involving two all-terrain vehicles.

22-year-old Jose Neri of Desha died as a result of the crash.

It happened shortly before midnight on State Highway 25 near Bufford Street.

According to the preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police, the ATVs were westbound on the highway when they collided and overturned.

The investigation into the cause of the wreck is continuing.