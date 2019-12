MAUMELLE, Ark. — One man is dead after his vehicle left the road and struck a concrete pillar Friday evening.

Police say Kenneth Ross, 53, was driving on HWY 365 near Maumelle around 6:30 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and it ran off the road where he struck a concrete bridge pillar.

Ross was pronounced dead on the scene by a medical director.

Police are still investigating the situation.