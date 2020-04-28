One killed in Sunday morning fire in Harrison

HARRISON, Ark. — The local fire department was dispatched to a call about a fire early Sunday morning.

Here is the full release from the Harrison Department:

“The Harrison Fire Department responded to 210 North Willow, where they found someone trapped inside the apartment.

Lieutenant David Thompson and his crew made entry into the apartment, and while two personnel extinguished the fire, two other personnel quickly found the apartment occupant and removed the victim to the exterior of the building. Further search of the apartment was completed with no other victims found.

Fire personnel was met at the street by NARMC EMS and care was transferred to EMS.

Unfortunately, the Female victim succumbed to her injuries and passed away at the scene.

Harrison Fire personnel completed fire suppression and scene was released to the Harrison Fire Department fire Marshals and Harrison Police Criminal Investigation division.

All units cleared the scene at approximately 2 P.M.

The fire was determined to have started in the area of a couch in the living room, with the cause being currently investigated.

It was noted no working smoke detectors were found in the apartment.

The members of the Harrison Fire Department would like to extend their condolences to the family members in this time of loss of a loved one.”