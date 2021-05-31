One man injured, another arrested in connection to Little Rock stabbing

Little Rock police have arrested a man in connection to a Friday evening stabbing.

Officers responded to a call about a stabbing in the area of the Statehouse Plaza just after 4 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, they spoke to the victim who had puncture wounds to his neck and back. LRPD called MEMS to the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

While police were on their way to meet the victim, they were told that the suspect was walking on W. Markham Street. Officers say they found 60-year-old Archie Lovell Jones in the 100 block of S. Spring Street because another man followed him.

Authorities say they found a kitchen knife and a pair of scissors on Jones. He was transported to the 12th Street police station to talk to detectives. Jones was charged with first-degree battery and booked into the Pulaski County jail, where he was booked on his warrant which was out of the Arkansas Department of Correction board of parole.