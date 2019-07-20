One Moore Thought on Mitch Petrus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Wess Moore has One Moore Thought about Mitch Petrus.

“And finally I have one moore thought. They say laughter is the best medicine.

If that’s the case then Mitch Petrus has been like a Walgreen for me today. If you were ever sick, tired, mad, stressed, or in this case sad, Mitch would make you feel better.

Today started with shock, denial, anger and then grief, but after spending time watching old clips of Mitch on Fearless Friday, I began to laugh. That was his biggest strength, and boy he was strong.

Mitch had a lot of talents. Of course he was a great football player but he was also a musician, a hard worker, and a great friend, but what i’ll remember is that he lived life to the fullest.

Take live TV for an example. He embraced the opportunity and became a star.

Today has been tough, but I know Mitch doesn’t want it that way. That’s why we smile. From the tiny town of Carlisle to the Big Apple. Mitch Petrus made a huge impact on everyone he met and that’s something we won’t forget.

But we will miss you Mitch.

It’s just One Moore Thought.”