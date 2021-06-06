One person dies in wreck in Little Rock Saturday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man is dead and two women are injured after a head-on collision Saturday night south of downtown Little Rock.

47-year-old Samuel Allen Madsen died in the accident.

Two women in the other car were injured.

It happened in the 8000 block of Arch Street at 7:30 Saturday night.

According to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police, the car driven by Madsen was traveling north went is crossed the center line and collided with a southbound car.

The road was wet at the time, according to the report.

The investigation is continuing,