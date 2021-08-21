One person injured in shooting on factory grounds in Stuttgart Friday night

STUTTGART, Ark. –One person is hurt after a shooting on the grounds of the Lennox factory in Stuttgart.

The name and condition of the victim have not been released.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. on the south side of Stuttgart.









Police believe they have identified the person responsible and are working on locating that person.

Stuttgart police, Arkansas County deputies, Prairie County deputies and the Stuttgart Fire Department all assisted in securing the scene.

We will have more details as they become available.