One person shot after drive-by shooting in LR Thursday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Police responded to a shot spotter activation at the 2000 block of South Pine on March 26 at 7:17 p.m.

The spotter detected six rounds.

Officers were told the victim was en route to Arkansas Children’s Hospital. Officers talked with a witness that told officers he and the victim were sitting on the front porch talking when a black 4-door sedan drove past and an unknown person began shooting from the back driver side window.

The witness told police that the victim grabbed him and pushed him to the ground. The witness said he heard 3 shots fired. He also told police the car was last seen traveling northbound on South Pine Street.

According to the report the witness told police after the car drove away, the victim ran away limping towards his home. According to the report the victim then left in a car, but the witness did not know what kind of car he left in.

Officers then searched the area in an attempt to locate the suspect car, but nothing was found.

Other officers went to Arkansas Children’s Hospital where the victim was taken. Once officers arrived, security guards told them an 18-year-old male came in with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

Officers then talked to the victim’s uncle and his mother.

His uncle told officers he was the one who took the victim to the hospital. His uncle told officers that the victim had walked down a couple of houses to talk to the witness.

His uncle said he heard gunshots, but didn’t see where the shooting came from. Once his uncle heard the shots he ran outside and the victim was running towards him. His uncle immediately took the victim to the hospital.

The victim told detectives he was standing outside on the front porch of the witness’s home when a Black 4 door sedan began firing rounds from the back of the car. The victim told officers he did not know who the shooter was, but he saw a black male with an Afro.

There was no additional information about the suspect.

The victim told police that he was shot in his left leg, near his knee. His injury was non-life threatening.

Police back at the scene found 2 shell casings near the east curb line of South Pine. Blood drops were also found on the front porch.

If you have any information regarding this case you are asked to call the police.