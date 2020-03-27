Ouachita and Ozark-St. Francis National Forests announce temporary shutdown of recreation areas, campgrounds

HOT SPRINGS Ark. — To protect public health and safety and align with federal, state and local

guidance, Ouachita, and Ozark-St. Francis National Forests officials are announcing the

temporary shutdown of recreational areas and campgrounds for the safety of visitors and staff.

Effective immediately, some recreation areas and campgrounds are temporarily shut down.

Some campgrounds and cabins have not yet open for the season, and will remain shut down.

Dispersed camping is still available in both forests. On the Ouachita National Forest, all

restrooms are shut down.

For a list of closures, more information, and updates, visit the websites of the Ouachita National

Forest at www.fs.usda.gov/ouachita or the Ozark-St. Francis National Forests at

www.fs.usda.gov/osfnf/. Updates can also be found at the Ouachita National Forest Facebook site at www.facebook.com/ouachitanf and Ozark-St. Francis National Forest at

www.facebook.com/ozarkstfrancis/.

The Ouachita and Ozark-St. Francis National Forests continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and evaluate potential impacts and adjustments to reservations and our reservation policies through Recreation.gov. Reservation holders will be notified via email and/or cell phone text messages of any changes affecting their reservation. Visitors will receive a full refund for their

reservation.

By closing campsites and group recreation sites, the USDA Forest Service is taking necessary measures to safeguard the health of employees and the public. The health and safety of employees and the nearby communities are always our top priority at the USDA Forest Service.