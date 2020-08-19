Outreach center in need of forklift

SHANNON HILLS, Ark. – A Central Arkansas outreach center that helps dozens of other organizations each week needs some help of its own. The Healing Waters Outreach Center has been getting 18-wheelers full of food and donating it to food pantries. Because of COVID-19 and social distancing, the center is limiting the number of volunteers who can unload the trucks. Executive Director Robert Holt said a forklift would make the process easier.

“To be able to unload these 53-foot trailers, we’ve been doing it by hand and so what we need is a forklift to be able to get these loads off the trucks and be able to get them in the hands of those organizations and the people in the community quicker than what we’re doing,” Holt said.

Healing Waters serves about 35 organizations. Last year it helped 28,000 people in need in Central Arkansas.

If you’re interested in donating a forklift or selling one at a reduced price, called Dennis Octobeck at 501-343-3414.