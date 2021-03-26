Over 400k REAL IDs issued to Arkansans as October 1 deadline approaches

News

by: Chris Counts

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With exactly six months before it will be required to board a plane or enter a federal facility, Arkansas recently surpassed 400,000 REAL IDs issued.

On Friday the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) announced that they have issued 402,963 in total as the October 1 deadline stands six months ahead.

There are currently 1.87 million Arkansans who have a regular license or ID who may still need to upgrade to the REAL ID.

DFA is anticipating a large percentage of those Arkansans will still want to obtain a REAL ID within that six months.

A REAL ID can be obtained at any of the 134 Revenue Offices across the state.

In order to ensure a REAL ID is successfully obtained, they are asking Arkansans to visit ar.gov/REALID before making the trip to the Revenue Office to review the list of documents required.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories