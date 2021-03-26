Over 400k REAL IDs issued to Arkansans as October 1 deadline approaches

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With exactly six months before it will be required to board a plane or enter a federal facility, Arkansas recently surpassed 400,000 REAL IDs issued.

On Friday the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) announced that they have issued 402,963 in total as the October 1 deadline stands six months ahead.

There are currently 1.87 million Arkansans who have a regular license or ID who may still need to upgrade to the REAL ID.

DFA is anticipating a large percentage of those Arkansans will still want to obtain a REAL ID within that six months.

A REAL ID can be obtained at any of the 134 Revenue Offices across the state.

In order to ensure a REAL ID is successfully obtained, they are asking Arkansans to visit ar.gov/REALID before making the trip to the Revenue Office to review the list of documents required.