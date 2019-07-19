Owner searches for missing Boa constructor in Van Buren County

SHIRLEY, Ark. – People in the Shirley community of Van Buren County are on the lookout for an exotic snake.

It’s a Colombian red-tailed boa constrictor named Red. Clint Frye is his owner. He’s been searching far and wide on Banner Mountain in Van Buren County for his pet. The 10 foot long snake is typically found in the wild in Central and South America.

“He’s not known to be violent. He’s never bit me or showed any aggression towards me. I don’t know how he’ll act with other people,” Clint said.

Clint says the snake recently shed its skin. On Thursday Red was in a blow up pool in his yard before he siltiered away.

“He usually does pretty good, but I guess he was feeling a little frisky yesterday and got away from me,” Clint explained.

Clint’s neighbor Barry Anderson is now keeping an extra eye open for the reptile.

“I figure we’ll pick up something or come across something, and he’ll be laying there somewhere,” Anderson said.

Game and Fish says the snake is nonvenomous and kills prey by squeezing it.

Clint says his pet isn’t typically aggressive towards him, but is warning people in the area.

“He is a snake. He can be dangerous to small pets or you know, small kids.”

He’s hoping his very large reptile will make its way home.

“Keep your distance if you do see him and you should be all right.”

If you see the snake, don’t approach it, and call Game and Fish.

Clint said he fed his snake last week and it *shouldn’t* be hungry.