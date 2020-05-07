Ozark Beer Company hires back 15 employees

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Six weeks after sending more than two dozen people home without pay a Rogers brewery is bringing them back to work.

Fifteen Ozark Beer Company employees were laid off after Governor Asa Hutchinson ordered all state restaurants and bars to close sit-down services.

This left co-owners Lacie Bray and her husband working with the bare minimum to keep the business afloat.

Now, thanks to the payroll protection plan, Ozark Beer Company is able to use the stimulus money to hire back those employees.

“You never know how people’s lives have changed or what their thinking is during this time, but it was really nice. Everyone is just so excited to get back and to be able to do something in the building,” Bray said.

The taproom and patio will remain closed for the foreseeable future, but the Brays will reassess as the state begins to enter the next phase of reopening.