Paramedic charged with stealing jewelry from dead patient, cutting $8,000 wedding ring off finger

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.- A paramedic in Hot Springs is accused of cutting the wedding ring off of a deceased woman, who died in her care.

Fifty-year-old Lisa Glaze, has been arrested and is charged with felony theft.

Police say the ring, valued at nearly &8,000, was removed from patient

Gloria Robinson, at CHI St. Vincent hospital in Hot Springs and was later found to have been pawned, just a few miles away, for $45.



The odd nature of this story is making national news and has locals unsettled about what’s said to have happened at the hospital.



“You don’t expect something like that from a place like that,” resident Lonnie Misenheimer said. “You expect them to save your life, not steal your things.”



Glaze appears in court Nov. 26. If convicted of the Class-C Felony, she could be looking at 10 years in prison.