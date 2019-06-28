Parents of loved ones offer support of families who’ve lost loved ones to homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Central Arkansas chapter of parents of murdered children holding a press conference today to remind people they are here to offer support for families who’ve lost loved ones to homicide. Anti-Violence advocates, city leaders and grieving families all sharing thoughts and experiences of how to stop the violence. One women lost tow sons to gun violence.

“if they knew how many people they were affecting really… they didn’t just affect me when they killed Anthoy and Taboris they affected our whole family “ Debra Smith, Two Sons Murdered

There are meetings held each month to help grieving families as well as a 24- hour hotline listed here (501)-351-POMC.

