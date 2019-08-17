Parents react to mistaken bus ride

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — The parents of a Pulaski County kindergartner are calling for better safety after their 5-year-old was put on a bus she didn’t belong on and ended up at a classmate’s home, all without staff realizing the mistake.

The parents, who asked to remain anonymous, say their child is attends Daisy Bates Elementary in the Pulaski County Special School District.

They say their daughter is designated as exclusively driven to and from school by a parent.

According to the parents, on Thursday, the third day of school, a substitute mistakenly put their daughter on a bus. They say the child got off at stop with a classmate, whose parents then called the school to report what happened.

The parents are questioning why protocol wasn’t in place between the substitute and bus driver to have caught this mistake.

The parents say they’re lucky their daughter came home safe, and don’t want to imagine what could have happened.