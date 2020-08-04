Parents, teachers and community members hold ‘Die-in Demonstration’ to show people could die when schools reopen

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Parents, teachers and students are protesting the start of school, saying people could die if schools open face-to-face.

Monday afternoon dozens of people came together for a ‘Die-in Demonstration’ at Brady Elementary School in Little Rock.

“I don’t like where we are, I don’t like whats going on. I think they need to rethink sending out kids back to school right now,” said Keytia Long, Concerned Community Member.

With the first day of school just three weeks away, parents and community members are continuing to fight for safe schools.

Dozens of people chanted on the front lawn holding signs and standing by tombstones.

Each tombstone represents someone that could die from COVID-19 when schools reopen.

“Its a little morbid but we’re showing that people are going to die when we open these schools up,” said Veronica McClane, LRSD Parent.

Veronica McClane has two kids, only one is school age and he will be going into second grade.

She said their family is doing virtual learning this year, something she thinks everyone should be doing.

“Opening up schools and sending over 400,000 students into buildings is absurd, it’s absurd,” said McClane.

Chanting along side McClane is Keytia Long.

“Just a little unnerving to send your kids to school and you don’t know what to expect when they come home,” said Keytia Long, Concerned Community Member. Long said their demands are simple. “They want them to be able to ensure safety for our students, our teachers, and like I said our support staff that’s going to be there,” said Long.

Last week, Little Rock School District Superintendent Mike Poore released an update on the district’s plan for safe learning.

Poore talked about foggers purchased for the schools, hand sanitizing stations, and said 3.5 million masks have been ordered for staff and students.

Meanwhile, these parents aren’t satisfied.

“Use hand sanitizer and wear a mask. These kids are not going to be able to wear a mask for seven hours, they aren’t going to be able to do it,” said McClane. Parents and teachers said they won’t stop protesting or demanding safety until something changes.