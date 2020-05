LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of Little Rock will now let people pay for their parking meter from a mobile app called ParkMobile.

How it works:

You set up an account in the app and put in the parking zone you’re in. That zone is on a sticker on the meter where you park. Then you can pay for as long as you want up to two hours.

You can choose to get an alert on your phone when your meter is about to expire so you can pay for another two hours before it expires.