No. 2 Ohio State to play No. 3 Clemson in Fiesta Bowl

COLUMBUS (NEXSTAR) — Ohio State’s bid for a national championship will go through the desert.

The No. 2 ranked Buckeyes will face No. Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl in Phoenix on Dec. 28.

Let’s see how each team fared during championship weekend:

No. 1 Ohio State

The Buckeyes survived their first big scare of the season, coming back from a 21-7 halftime deficit. OSU is in, it’s just a matter of ranking.

No. 2 LSU

The Louisiana State University Tigers won the SEC Championship and made a playoff appearance a certainty with a blowout 37-10 win over Georgia.

No. 3 Clemson

Clemson made short work of No. 23 Virginia in the ACC Championship game, winning 62-17.

No. 4 Georgia

The Bulldogs were defeated in the SEC title game by LSU Saturday in a big way.

No. 5 Utah

The Utes fell to the Oregon Ducks 37-15 Friday in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

No. 6 Oklahoma

The Sooners defeated No. 7 Baylor in overtime 30-23 and took home the Big 12 title. Saturday’s win gives Oklahoma a good shot of making the playoff.

No. 7 Baylor

The Baylor Bears lost to Oklahoma in overtime, dashing their playoff hopes.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

