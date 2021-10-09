PBPD: 18-year-old shot and killed in Pine Bluff early Saturday

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A young man has died after a shooting early Saturday.
The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Christopher Mayzes.
Responders were initially called to the 3700 block of West Short 3rd Street just before 5:00 a.m.
Mayzes was able to tell police he was shot at a club in the 200 block of South Blake Street.
Police say he then lost consciousness.
Mayzes died at the hospital just after 6:00 a.m. Saturday.
There is no word yet on who is responsible, or a motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the detective office at 870-730-2090 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.
You can also contact then through facebook.