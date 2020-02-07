PCSSD closes three schools for deep clean

MAUMELLE, Ark. – Friday the Pulaski County Special School District closed the doors to three of its schools: Maumelle High School, Maumelle Middle School, and Robinson High School.

All three schools received a deep clean from staff to try and disinfect the property. “We disinfect the floors, tables, chairs,” said Karen Lemmer, the Custodial and Grounds Supervisor.

The district has seen a varying range of flu cases in schools ranging from zero to 89. Executive Director for Communications for PCSSD Jessica Duff says that these three schools were around 20% absentee rate and that was when they decided to close.

“It gives us 4 days to have no bodies in the building to deep clean and let things sit and the germs dissipate so we can have healthy safe classrooms when they come back on Tuesday,” she said. The district is closed on Monday for parent-teacher conferences.

Maumelle High School is also an ACT testing site and that test will still happen on February 8. Duff advises, “If you’re coming in to take the test and you’ve got the sniffles then please bring a pack of Kleenex and some antibacterial hand gel and if you’ve got a fever you should stay home.”