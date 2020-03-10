Pet rescue group helps Arkansas pup hit by car

HELENA, Ark. – A local pet rescue group is helping a puppy that was hit by a car get another chance at life.

The Humane Society of the Delta shared the story of Red Lane on its Facebook page Monday.

“We got a call today from a boy desperate for help with this pup he found. His dad was planning on shooting him because they couldn’t afford a trip to the vet,” read a post included with a video of the pup on its way to the vet. “Red Lane was hit by a car and his face is badly damaged. He is just a pup. We think he deserves a chance at life.”

In an update Monday night, the group posted this:

“This sweet boy is hanging in there. He has a very, very long road ahead of him. His jaw is broken in countless places, and the bone is exposed. He has infections and was in a tremendous amount of pain. We will spare you the photos, but his mouth is mangled.”

As of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday The Humane Society of the Delta says Red Lane was still in surgery, but was doing good.

They told us that the doctors would have to remove part of the jaw but Red Lane should be able to recover after surgery.

The group asks for continued prayers as well as donations (see links below) for the pup’s care.

Donation links:

Paypal.me/hsdfundraiser

Venmo: HSDdonate

Donate directly to the vet:

Memphis Veterinary Specialists

901-624-9002