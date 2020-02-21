Pete Buttigieg campaign canvassing across Arkansas this weekend

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during a campaign event in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt York)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — This weekend, Pete for America will launch twelve canvass kickoffs spanning all four congressional districts in Arkansas. With less than two weeks before the Super Tuesday primary, the campaign is ramping up organizing efforts across the state as momentum grows behind the Pete for America campaign.

For media interested in attending canvass launches in Little Rock or Springdale, please email twhittlesey@peteforamerica.com.

Saturday, February 22

  • 1:00 PM CT: Canvass Launch
  • 3801 Oakwood Road, Little Rock, AR 72205

Sunday, February 23

  • 1:00 PM CT: Canvass Launch
  • 141 Rogers Circle Dr, Springdale, AR 72764

