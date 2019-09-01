Phillips County constable shot in Helena-West Helena

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (localmemphis.com)- A constable with the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office is recovering after an overnight shooting in Helena, West-Helena Arkansas.

According to the Helena West-Helena Police Chief James Smith the shooting happened in the 300 block of North Baldwin at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say, 50-year-old Wilburt Strotter, Sr. was lying in bed when shots were fired through a wall striking him in the back.

Strotter was airlifted to Regional One in critical condition. He is now stable.
The Helena West-Helena Police Department located casings in the roadway west of the location.

Officers say they don’t believe Strotter was the target, and that the shooting was random.

