PHOTOS: Beebe Park bathrooms closed due to vandalism

BEEBE, Ark. – The City of Beebe has closed the restrooms of two parks due to ongoing vandalism.

The park director explained that the damage was in the restrooms of Lunnie and Daniel Park.

The vandalism included, busted sinks, busted lights, feces on the floor and on the walls. Park officials also stated that on multiple days pine needles had been gathered and lit on fire during the night.

Lunnie Park: Pine needles in sink

Lunnie Park: Pine needles gathered on floor

Lunnie Park: Pine needles gathered on ground

Daniel Park: Light shattered

Daniel Park: Shattered Glass

It had been stated that people had been sleeping inside the restrooms as well.

The park restrooms are currently closed until further notice, but directors say that they are working on a plan to open them during specified daylight hours going forward.