Photos: Flash flooding in Northwest Arkansas

by: Heath Higgs
Photos and videos from April 28, 2021 weather event:
Flooding at Exit 83 in Rogers (📷: @NinetteSosa ) #NWAnews #NWArk pic.twitter.com/qrKphbKVdV— Heath Higgs (@heath_higgs) April 28, 2021
#FLOODING! My backyard in Cave Springs, AR as reported from my wife Donna. Very high water! #arwx #nwark Murphy doesn’t mind the rain. pic.twitter.com/phRTomUW8i— Rick Katzfey (@WeatherRick) April 28, 2021
#WEATHERALERTDAY We are working to keep you updated on the latest conditions in NWA. We've heard from Fire Chiefs about swift-water rescues around the area… Flash flooding impacting much of our area as well. Check out this video from a viewer in Garfield. #NWANEWS pic.twitter.com/wcHeQuNLlz— Crystal Martinez (@Crystal_MNews) April 28, 2021
⚠️⚠️This was sent to me by a viewer in #Rogers. She said: “We’ve lived here since 2016 and it’s never flooded.” ‼️TURN around, DON’T drown‼️ #NWAnews #NWArk #ARwx pic.twitter.com/iNXNkwCduT— Lauren Krakau (@KrakauLauren) April 28, 2021
