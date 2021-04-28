Photos: Flash flooding in Northwest Arkansas

(NEXSTAR) – The back-to-front boarding process, adopted by multiple major airlines amid the coronavirus pandemic, is “substantially worse” at preventing the spread of COVID-19 than the traditional method, according to a new study.

The study’s authors concluded that back-to-front boarding, as compared to more traditional pre-pandemic boarding processes, increases the risk of exposure by approximately 50%. And when compared to random boarding, back-to-front boarding roughly doubles the risk of exposure.