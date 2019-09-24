Photos: Homicide in Little Rock, detectives on the scene

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Police Officers and Detectives are investigating the scene of a homicide on Falcon Court.

A ‘shots fired’ call came out around 6:15 p.m. outside an apartment at The Eagle Nest Apartments.

The victim who was shot has been identified as a man, but no other information about him has been released.

There was a witness who told officers about a vehicle that had multiple people inside that stopped.

Law enforcement has taken people of interest in for questioning.

No charges have been filed at the time and there is no threat to the public.

This is the cities 35 homicide of 2019.