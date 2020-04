LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) -- The Democratic Party of Arkansas and the Republican Party of Arkansas want to encourage our members, contributors, and the people of Arkansas, as they are able, to consider giving back in this time of need. Both the DPA and RPA issued a joint appeal to donors on Saturday to consider giving to the Arkansas Community Foundation's COVID-19 Relief Fund.

"I have always believed that we are better off when we put differences aside and focus on our shared values," said DPA Chairman Michael John Gray. "Arkansans can be proud of the fact that we are coming together, in a time of shared crisis, to rally our support for those who need it most. My heart goes out to the medical professionals on the front lines, the grocery clerks and essential workers of this state who are in harm's way, and the hundreds of thousands of Arkansans facing uncertain economic times. I'm glad we can do our small part to contribute to our state's effort to combat this virus and its aftermath."